Millie Bobby Brown is stunning in her new cover shoot for Vanity Fair, and she also opens up her upbringing, speaking candidly about how not going to school affected her.

The 20-year-old Stranger Things star was schooled privately on set of the Netflix hit. COVID isolated them further, and Brown acknowledges that this experience limited her social ability.

"I don't have many friends, because of who I am," she tells Vanity Fair. "I didn't go to school, so I don't have the best social skills when it comes to people my own age and friendships. I struggle with that quite a bit. I missed out on a few things. But I'm working through them."

Brown is now living in a farm in Georgia with her husband -- Job Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi -- where she cares for animals and also fosters dogs. Brown insists she is not aspiring to look like a trad wife, which has increased in popularity on TikTok with influencers Nara Smith and Ballerina Farms' Hannah Neeleman.

"I'm not doing it for the aesthetic," Brown says. "I'm doing it because I love it. There are maybe some trad wives out there doing it because it seems wholesome, but it is not. If you're not picking up horse s**t or washing a cow with your bare hands, then that life is not made for you. At all."

As for marrying at a young age, Brown says she always knew 22-year-old Bongiovi was the One.

"We were pretty united going into it," she says. "We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we're looking for, the kind of careers we want. It's such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him."

"Loving someone and being in love are two different things," she adds. "I think I loved a lot of people I was with, like I loved my friends. But he is the first man I've ever loved and been in love with. If we're not fully invested, then what's the point? We have to be, and we always have been."