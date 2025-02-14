Leslie Charleson, the legendary actress known for her role in "General Hospital," died from complications related to an old head injury, a new report has revealed.

Charleson, who passed away on January 12 at the age of 79, succumbed to "sequelae of blunt head trauma," according to the LA county medical examiner.

This term refers to long-term effects caused by a previous head injury. While the exact date of her injury remains unclear, Charleson had experienced multiple falls in recent years, which kept her from appearing on the long-running soap opera.

Along with the effects of the head injury, the medical report also noted that Charleson had a history of asthma, arthritis, atrial fibrillation, and normal pressure hydrocephalus, a condition involving excess cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, TMZ said.

Despite these health challenges, she remained a beloved figure in the entertainment industry and was revered by fans of "General Hospital."

Charleson made her debut as Monica Quartermaine in 1977, a role that she played for nearly five decades.

Over the years, she became a cornerstone of the series, appearing in 2,079 episodes. Her portrayal of Monica Quartermaine cemented her as one of the most iconic figures in daytime television.

Frank Valentini Honors Leslie Charleson's Legacy Following Her Passing

Following the announcement of her passing, "General Hospital" executive producer Frank Valentini paid tribute to Charleson, saying, "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson."

"Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on 'General Hospital' alone, and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew," Valentini added.

Enstarz previously reported that Valentini shared that he would miss their daily chats and her presence on set.

According to Daily Mail, before her iconic role in "General Hospital," Charleson had built a strong television career with appearances in shows such as "Mannix," "The Wild Wild West," "Marcus Welby, M.D.," "Happy Days," "Cannon," and "Barnaby Jones."

Her career in Hollywood spanned decades, and she remained dedicated to her craft until her final years.