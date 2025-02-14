Actor and comedian John Leguizamo has made strong claims against Florida's newly implemented anti-illegal immigration law, accusing authorities of disproportionately targeting Native Americans and Indigenous Latinos.

In a recent public statement posted to Instagram on February 13, Leguizamo painted a dire picture of the law's implications, even likening it to the establishment of a "Fourth Reich" (a term commonly used to refer to an Adolf Hitler successor and the looming resurgence of Nazi ideas).

"So now, with the new Florida law that police officers can arrest anyone who they think is an undocumented immigrant, they're not targeting criminals who are undocumented. They're just attacking Native Americans, Indigenous Latinos, who profile to them as undocumented," Leguizamo said in a video.

He added, "It was never really about getting criminals. It was just about getting Latin immigrants who are undocumented out of the country, and now they're going to send [them] to Guantanamo Bay, which will be our first concentration camp set up by America. The Fourth Reich is taking over, y'all. We got to stand up, fight against this. Speak out, even if you voted for Trump and now you regret your vote, this is the time to act out and make up for your transgression."

Leguizamo's remarks highlight growing concerns over the new law, which empowers law enforcement to detain individuals based on their perceived immigration status, the Associated Press reports.

Critics argue this could lead to racial profiling and unjust targeting of minority groups, particularly Indigenous communities and Latinos.

"Get your s**t 💩 together and unify, organize and take action my Latinos and black communities," he wrote in the post's caption.

In a separate conversation, Leguizamo recently criticized the casting choices for Netflix's movie Emilia Pérez. He pointed out the problematic decision to cast Karla Sofía Gascón, who is of Spanish origin, in a project centered on Mexican culture.

"Spaniards are not Latino," Leguizamo declared in an Instagram post. He added, "Latinos are mostly part indigenous and Afro Latinos mix! We only share language with Spain! Stop casting Europeans in our hard fought roles! Spain colonized and destroyed our empires and stole our wealth!"

Leguizamo's critique echoed broader backlash against the film's director, Jacques Audiard, for what many see as a failure to properly represent Mexican voices in the production.

Gascón also came under fire for her extremely offensive past tweets, one referring to Selena Gomez as a "rich rat."

In a video posted to X, Gomez was asked how she is doing amid the chaos that has ensued since several derogatory tweets have surfaced from Gascón, effectively tanking her Oscar chances and putting a stain over the critically acclaimed film.

Selena Gomez shares how she’s feeling following the backlash to #EmiliaPerez star Karla Sofia Gascon at #SBIFF2025 pic.twitter.com/GrjVMAQKTI — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2025

"I'm really good. Some of the magic has disappeared, but I choose to continue to be proud of what I've done, and I'm just, I'm just grateful and live with no regrets," the singer shared at the Santa Barbara Film Festival. Gomez then shared that she has so much love for the movie that she would do it again and again if she could.