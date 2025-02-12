John Alfonza Baker Jr., widely recognized as YouTuber and comedian Spoken Reasons, was arrested in Chicago, Illinois, following a traffic stop where authorities cited him for numerous violations.

The 36-year-old now faces serious legal charges stemming from the incident.

According to official records, Baker was charged with obstructing a front windshield, broken or cracked glass exceeding six inches, unlawful possession of cannabis while driving, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle.

The Bradenton, Florida, native first gained fame through his YouTube channel, Spoken Reasons, which he launched in 2008. The platform, featuring comedic sketches, motivational content, and spoken-word poetry, garnered him over 1.9 million subscribers and more than 280 million views by 2016.

His internet success eventually paved the way for a career in Hollywood, including a role in the 2013 comedy The Heatalongside Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy. The internet personality also appeared in the third season of Real Husbands of Hollywood and collaborated with Russell Simmons' All Def Digital.

He also made appearances on MTV's Wild 'n Out.

While Spoken Reasons has maintained a lower public profile in recent years, his influence on viral comedy and internet culture remains notable. News of his arrest has drawn mixed reactions from fans, many expressing shock and disappointment at the turn of events, while others offered support.

"Transporting alcohol? 😂 they just be making up anything. Everybody transports alcohol," one fan wrote under The Neighborhood Talk's comment section of his arrest. "Lets not kick people while they're down and make unnecessary jokes. He's actually very talented. His YouTube skits back in the good ole YouTube days were hilarious," another wrote, while a third penned: "Weak charges. He good yall. Nothing to see here. Regular degular."

He also posted his mugshot on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Feb. 12, with the text: "Put some respect on it."

No information has been released about Baker's bond or his upcoming court date.