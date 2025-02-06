Selena Gomez isn't letting her recent controversy over crying over deportations keep her down. On Wednesday, Gomez made her first public appearance since the White House made a video to criticize her, resurfacing with Jennifer Aniston for an event promoting her cosmetics line Rare Beauty and Aniston's haircare line LolaVie.

Gomez and Aniston matched in chic all-black looks, as they had fun recreating an iconic Friends scene between Aniston's character Rachel and Matt LeBlanc's character Joey. Gomez posted a TikTok of the two flawlessly lip-syncing to the Friends audio.

"When you're both about to launch something new 🫢," Gomez captioned the video. "Showing Jen TikTok - she nailed it! Beyond grateful for her and our decade worth of friendship. Had so much fun yesterday celebrating Galentine's Day w/ @Rare Beauty + @LolaVie."

@selenagomez When you’re both about to launch something new 🫢 Showing Jen TikTok - she nailed it! Beyond grateful for her and our decade worth of friendship. Had so much fun yesterday celebrating Galentine’s Day w/ @Rare Beauty + @LolaVie. ♬ original sound - Betches

Gomez also talked about their long friendship at the event in Los Angeles.

"I've known Jen for over a decade now, and she's someone I've always looked up to ... she's always been there for me," Gomez said, via People. "It's nice to have people in your life who can just be there and hear you out and [give] me great advice."

Gomez has certainly needed the support given the hate she recently received after she posted an Instagram Story of herself crying over the mass deportations happening under President Donald Trump.

"I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don't understand. I wish I could do something," she said while sobbing.

She later deleted the video after the backlash, noting, "Apparently it's not ok to show empathy for people."

In addition to a senate candidate calling for her to be deported, the White House hit back at Gomez with a video titled "Moms of Victims of Illegal Aliens SLAM Selena Gomez: You Didn't Cry for Our Daughters," featuring three mothers of children who were killed by undocumented immigrants.

"Seeing that video, it's actually hard to believe that it's genuine and real, because she's an actress," Alexis Nungaray, one of the mothers, said in the video.

Tammy Nobles, the second of the three, voiced how glad she was that Trump won the presidency once more.

"I just feel like it's a ruse to deceive people and to garner sympathy for lawlessness," Patty Morin, the last of the three mothers, added.

Still, Gomez did receive support from fellow celebs including Flava Flav -- who called her brave -- and Eiza González.

"What the hell is happening," González said in reaction to the White House's decision to post its video. "How is the White House oficial [sic] page posting this. Are you serious?"