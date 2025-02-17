Jay-Z has revealed disturbing threats made against him and his wife, Beyoncé, amid a now-voluntarily dismissed rape allegation.

The rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and Sean "Diddy" Combs were accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000. But the accuser recently dropped the lawsuit. Since then, Jay-Z has claimed in a lawsuit that Jane Doe's filing was malicious. He has since filed his lawsuit against the accuser's lawyer, Tony Buzbee.

Jay-Z released a statement on Roc Nation saying, "Today is a victory. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed. The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally."

In court documents, the "N*ggas In Paris" hitmaker described what the allegations did to him. He said, "Social media comments online responding to Mr. Buzbee's public statements about me and accusations against me have caused me harm. For example, people have said 'I can't wait until you join (Combs) in prison. Then later in hell."

He also described the horrific online harassment he and Beyoncé were victims of: "Other comments have accused me of being a 'satanist,' a 'trafficker,' a 'terrorist,' and a 'monster,' called me the N-word and threatened violence against me and my wife, including to 'kill' or 'execute' us."

On Friday, Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, said, "The false case against Jay-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice. By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can – he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid one red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name."

The suit was dismissed with prejudice — meaning it cannot be refiled. The dismissal was "voluntary."

In the same way, Jay-Z thinks the timing of the lawsuit, filed in December just before the London premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King, featuring Blue Ivy, was calculated to be damaging.

"I feel that Mr. Buzbee purposely filed this lawsuit on the eve of my daughter's premiere to put me in the position of having to choose between supporting my daughter or hiding to avoid the negative press coverage."

A Heavy Burden Lifted

Amid the lawsuit, Beyoncé reportedly experienced an emotional minefield. An insider told the Daily Mail that the singer's emotions went beyond relief and showed how much her family had been through.

These new developments have supposedly come as a massive relief for the "Single Ladies" singer.

Per the insider, "Relief is too simple a word to describe what Bey is feeling right now after Jay's current legal issues were dropped."

"While they put on brave faces, behind the scenes, it was a stressful time for Beyonce, bringing back memories of when Jay had previously broken her trust. On top of that, their children were affected."

Beyoncé reportedly wants to move forward with her career and family life now that the legal troubles are settled. Her upcoming tour and recent Grammy wins provide at least something to distract from the chaos.