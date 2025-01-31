Desiree Perez, the CEO of Roc Nation, provided insight into the process behind choosing performers for the Super Bowl Halftime show, emphasizing that Kendrick Lamar was the ideal choice for this year's event.

Perez revealed that discussions included several potential artists, with Lil Wayne being among those considered. However, Roc Nation, who has been in partnership with the NFL since 2020, ultimately decided that Lamar, a Compton, California, native, was the right artist to take the stage.

Read more: Kendrick Lamar Reveals SZA as Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Guest

"He's [Lamar] had an incredible year, very deserving of the attention," Perez told Nola.com. "The Grammys also acknowledged that. That's part of the consideration" for the Halftime show.

Jay-Z also plays a significant role in curating the list of potential performers.

According to Perez, "He comes back with ideas. It really starts with his thinking. It's easier for him. It's almost like a chef picking the specials for the evening. He comes up with the shortlist, and we work our way through that."

She admitted how she doesn't "choose the artist, but I do believe that definitely there was consideration" for Lil Wayne, but ultimately "Kendrick is the right person for the show at this moment."

In a video posted on social media, Wayne expressed gratitude for his fans' support but admitted the decision hurt deeply.

"That hurt. It hurt a lot," Wayne, who is a New Orleans native, said. "I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a let-down, and for just automatically putting myself mentally in that position like somebody told me that was my position." He continued, "I thought there was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city. So it hurt a whole lot."

Perez was told of Wayne's reaction to being passed over, to which she replied, "Aww. I actually didn't know he had said that."

"We love that everybody wants to be on the stage, that we've completely changed the conversation to fighting for it versus boycotting," she added. "We've come a long way."

"Not everyone in the world listens to the same thing," Perez noted. "A halftime show that is entertaining to everyone, whether (or not) they know the artist, is key."

The highly-anticipated halftime performance, featuring Lamar and a special appearance from SZA — which was Lamar's idea, per Perez — is expected to be one of the biggest yet.

"If it was just booking an act, that's easy," Perez added. "But it's not. It's more about when, why, who. What is the theme? What is the pulse of the times, of where we're going, of what people are listening to? We take all that into consideration."

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9 for Super Bowl LIX. If Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs win, this will mark their third Super Bowl win in a row.