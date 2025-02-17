Comedian Amy Schumer has stirred up Hollywood gossip with recent comments suggesting a potential romance between acting legends Meryl Streep and Martin Short.

The rumors began after Schumer, who recently shared the screen with Streep and Short on the hit series "Only Murders in the Building," spoke to People magazine on the red carpet. During the interview, she recounted her experience sitting next to the pair at the SNL50.

"There's really no one funnier to sit next to than Marty Short, who I got to sit next to at the homecoming concert the other night," she said. "I think that the tea is, I think Marty might be off the market. That's what I'm seeing. I don't know."

Schumer further mentioned that Short could be involved with "the greatest actor of our time." While she did not directly name Streep, her comments reignited speculation about a potential relationship between the Hollywood veterans.

Are Streep and Short in a Relationship?

Rumors of a romance between Streep, 75, and Short, 74, began after they were spotted together at various public events. In August last year, for instance, the pair were seen holding hands at an after-party following the premiere of the fourth season of "Only Murders in the Building," in which they play love interests. They were also seen sitting closely together at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Despite the growing speculation, representatives for Short dismissed romance claims in January 2024, stating to E! News that "they are just very good friends, nothing more."

Short himself dismissed the rumors during an appearance on the "Club Random with Bill Maher" podcast, adding that they are "just very close friends."

Prior to rumors of their romance, Streep was married to sculptor Don Gummer, whom he met through her brother. The pair married in September 1978, just six months after their first meeting.

Their marriage lasted 45 years, during which they had four children: Henry, Mamie, Grace, and Louisa. However, in October 2023, it was revealed that Streep and Gummer had been separated for over six years.