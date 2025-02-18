Patrick Schwarzenegger made an unforgettable entrance in the third season of HBO's "The White Lotus," sparking conversations across social media.

Playing Saxon Ratliff, a bold and self-absorbed character, the 31-year-old actor delivered a scene that left audiences stunned.

His appearance in a nude sequence during the first episode has drawn both intrigue and speculation about his character's role in the unfolding storyline.

Schwarzenegger addressed the scene in an interview with Esquire, confirming, "Yes, that's my real butt." He clarified that there was no body double, stating that he was unaware of the nude requirement until reading the script. "Once I read the script, I knew what was coming, but before that, I didn't."

The scene, which occurs toward the end of the episode, follows Saxon as he discusses pornography with his younger brother, Lochlan, before walking completely nude into the bathroom.

The dynamic between the two characters has led to online speculation about the nature of their relationship, with many viewers expressing discomfort about possible incestuous undertones.

Patrick Schwarzenegger for The White Lotus pic.twitter.com/eMuxsNYF0r — Pop Flop (@ThePopFlop) February 17, 2025

Patrick Schwarzenegger's Nude Scene

Patrick's father, legendary actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, weighed in on his son's debut scene, expressing pride and amusement.

Sharing a red carpet photo with Patrick on Instagram, Arnold wrote, "I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate @patrickschwarzenegger at The White Lotus Season 3 premiere. What a show! I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say - the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Don't miss it this Sunday - trust me."

Arnold's post received mixed reactions from fans.

"Apple doesn't fall far from the tree? Wth," one wrote.

"Father and son! Love it!!! Reminds me of me and my Dad! Fantastic!" a commenter praised.

"It's gotta be tough growing up with your dad as Arnie, impossible shoes to fill," a fan argued.

"Arnold was nude in "Terminator," another recalled.

"Awe, man! I love Arnie. I'm happy to see him supporting his clone," a user added.

"The White Lotus," created by Mike White, has never shied away from provocative content. Previous seasons included notable nude scenes, such as Steve Zahn's character exposing his swollen testicles in season one and Theo James using a prosthetic for a full-frontal moment in season two.