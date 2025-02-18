One royal expert thinks Meghan Markle's Instagram post has several red flags and has been labeled "very cringey."

The post, shared on Valentine's Day, includes a photo of the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, kissing at the dinner table. It also includes other family-related posts, including one of Meghan baking with their daughter, Lilibet.

But Brittany of Royal News Network argues that the timing — and its content — reveals the couple's increasing pressures Meghan faces in 2025.

Brittany went on to say, per UK Express, "You've got to note too that Meghan Markle's post about Harry came shortly [after] Catherine and William, for the first time, posted a little Valentine's Day picture.

"You can really feel the desperation – it's really starting to set in as 2025she continued, before pointing out that the upcoming year is "make it or break it" for the couple.

The kiss accompanied a playful video of Meghan and Lilibet cooking heart-shaped bagels with strawberries.

Also featured in the video was their son, Prince Archie, making another television family moment for the Sussexes.

As the threshold of what experts view as a significant moment in the couple's career approaches, the conversation surrounding their public relations plan appears to be trending.

Especially during the Invictus Games, Prince Harry himself thanked Meghan for her consistent support during the entire journey.

He told People, "It's incredible to be back in Canada. Canada couldn't be more appropriate to host the first Winter Games. Everyone is so excited."

The Duke of Sussex further gushed, "To have my wife here supporting me is amazing. I love that she's by my side. It's such an important piece to this whole adventure."

The Duchess of Sussex also sent love from home in California as the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 ended Sunday, February 16.

The 43-year-old shared a clip of the jubilant crowd from the Rogers Arena as the 40-year-old royal came up on the arena's screen on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "So proud of you."

As Ever

Meghan has officially canceled her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard (ARO), but she is embarking on a new venture with Netflix.

ARO was slated to include jams, homewares, pet food, and other goods, but the release was scrapped when the brand was sued for using the trademark, which it had filed for in March last year.

The former "Suits" star revealed this week in an Instagram video that she was launching a new range in addition to the one called "As Ever. " This range would complement fruit preserves and fit with her future Netflix cooking show, "With Love, Meghan." It will also be available in Netflix's soon-to-launch stores in Dallas and Philadelphia.