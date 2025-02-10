Meghan Markle's business goals would be "made or broken" by the success or failure of her products in the Netflix House superstores.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex will introduce her brand in a few weeks at Netflix's brand-new physical locations.

The first American Riviera Orchard stand will open in the massive Dallas Galleria and Philadelphia's King of Prussia Mall, two of the country's largest shopping malls, early in March.

According to the source, the duchess will sell various goods under the American Riviera Orchard brand, such as olive oil, jam, and honey.

Given that her long-delayed Netflix lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan" launches on March 4, the timing reportedly could be crucial.

Moreover, the launch of her new series coincides with the opening of Netflix outlets. Products and paraphernalia from Netflix's most popular series, such as "Stranger Things" and "Squid Game," will be available in the stores.

"This is make or break for Meghan," said the source. "'This is a big move for Netflix. The first stores are in repurposed department stores inside two of America's largest malls," the source added.

The source further explained that "they will contain an onsite cafe so Meghan's products like her strawberry jam will be featured on the menu too."

"This will determine the future for Meghan as a businesswoman. Let's face it, she hasn't been that successful so far," the source added.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Negative Image

The cancellation of the duchess's $20 million Spotify podcast series, in which Spotify boss Bill Simmons called Meghan and her husband Prince Harry "grifters," was a major blow.

Insiders predict that the couple's $100 million, five-year Netflix contract won't be extended when it expires later this year.

Even though Meghan Markle is facing a new round of criticism and shocking accusations, her brand is stronger. According to a public relations specialist, the 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex's supporters are probably "doubling down on their support," which safeguards her reputation.

Meghan's brand is "insulated" by negative coverage, the specialist, Renae Smith, told Express.