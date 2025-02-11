Meghan Markle shared a brief tongue-in-cheek embarrassed laugh when Prince Harry made a joke at her expense in front of 1,000 people during a speech at the Invictus Games in Whistler, Canada.

Canadian singer Michael Bublé, who had just performed "Feeling Good," introduced the Duke of Sussex on stage at a welcoming ceremony. When Harry's speech, Meghan followed him on the stage, and Harry jokingly said, "Now she is going to sing." causing the audience to laugh out loud.

This is hilarious & super cute!🤣😍 Harry & Michael Buble nearly gave Meghan a heart-attack by asking her to sing.😅🤣#InvictusGames2025 pic.twitter.com/EOZLhR4lTy — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) February 11, 2025

In an introduction, Bublé, 47, praised Harry's "incredible work" founding the Games. "I know how difficult something like this is, so I wanted to make sure I did this right. Without the incredible effort of this young man, none of this would have happened, so please welcome my friend, Prince Harry."

Earlier this week, the Invictus Games — a competition that provides rehabilitative support to wounded and injured service personnel — launched with a star-studded opening ceremony at Vancouver's 40,000-seat BC Place Stadium.

Harry addressed the eager crowd outside, in temperatures as low as -9C (16F), and urged sportsmen to endure world suffering.

"At this moment, when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world, the values you embody, the way you carry yourselves – not only at the Invictus Games, but each and every day – your courage, your resilience, your humanity, illuminate a path forward for us all."

Harry's speech came just hours after Trump made remarks about Meghan in a media interview, and many speculated that Harry was subtly responding to them.

Meghan's Affectionate Gesture

Meghan, in an ivory double-breasted trench coat, was spotted stroking Harry's neck while the couple observed the proceedings. The couple also shared a kiss, which sent the audience into a frenzy.

The former actress may have been playful, but this time, Judi James, a body language expert, saw the loving way Meghan behaved toward Harry.

James added: "She's directing attention onto Harry and showing support and an almost fan-like sense of appreciation."

Meghan had earlier delivered what appeared to be an impromptu speech at a private Invictus Games reception.

"I was not planning on speaking tonight, and we just arrived, I don't know, a couple of hours ago, and I touched Canadian soil and I went, oh, it feels like home."

The Duchess of Sussex also took a moment to name-drop their kids, Archie and Lilibet.