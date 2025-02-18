Former "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has sparked controversy with recent comments suggesting that segregation might have been a better option for America than integration.

Noah made the remarks in a recent episode of his podcast, "What Now? with Trevor Noah," during a discussion with Princeton Professor Ruha Benjamin.

"Do you think that integration was the right move?" he asked the guests of his podcast. "I think part of the reason Finland was able to do it is because they are all Finnish."

Noah noted that his loaded question focuses specifically on segregation or integration on the most basic level, without factoring in other issues such as racism, oppression, and lack of opportunities.

He further argued that a lack of diversity in the population could be a good thing, leading to better unity and progress due to people sharing a common background.

"Because they're all Finnish, there's an idea of 'No, we're all headed in the same direction. We all know what our actions mean,'" he added. "So if I'm in a room with Black people, already there's an implicit trust because we know what certain actions, words, and vibes mean."

Trevor Noah, a multimillionaire South African with a white father and black mother, moved to the United States… pic.twitter.com/Sf88t60zvP — Lou Perez (@TheLouPerez) February 18, 2025

How Did the Public Receive His Comments?

Everyone has not received the conversation well. Comedian D.L. Hughley, speaking on "TMZ Live," called Noah's question "maybe the stupidest thing I've ever heard." Hughley emphasized that despite improvements in racism over time, many systems in America, including policing, banking, and housing, still suffer from systemic racism.

The actor also pointed out that integration was necessary because Black schools were severely underfunded. However, he noted that when schools did integrate, many white families left, taking resources with them and effectively negating the benefits of integration.

This is not the first time Noah has been criticized for his controversial statements. In February, at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, Noah sparked controversy during his opening monologue by joking about Shakira and Colombia, quipping that the singer was "the greatest thing" to come out of the country "that isn't a Class A felony."