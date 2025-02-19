A small clothing brand, As Ever, has responded to Meghan Markle's choice to rename her lifestyle business with the same name.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, announced on Instagram on February 17 that she was rebranding her lifestyle brand, formerly called American Riviera Orchard, to As Ever.

However, As Ever has been the name of a vintage clothing company operating in New York and New Jersey since 2017.

"Wow and hello," wrote the company's founder, Mark Kolski, in an Instagram statement on February 18. His caption was accompanied with a picture of a black exclamation mark.

"I want to say thank you to all the old friends who know and love our small family brand As Ever, and also say hi to all those that have just become aware we exist. In the last 36 hours there has been an outpouring of support and concern regarding recent events around our namesake brand," the statement added. "We are aware. We are not affiliated."

Kolski shared that his business started in 2015 when he began repurposing vintage military clothing into unique tanker pants for his wife, Astrid Dahl, before officially launching the brand in 2017.

"In 2017, As Ever became official and I started manufacturing. There are several women and events that were instrumental in the creation of our brand," the caption continued. "I want to thank them again. I also want to thank Robert Chauca and his family run factory. Without all of them, As Ever would not exist."

"It's 2025. We are grateful to still be here making clothing in New York & New Jersey. We are grateful for all the customers coast to coast and worldwide that have supported our venture. We will continue As Ever," he concluded.

Kolski's brand, @asevernyc, has 10,600 Instagram followers, while Markle's newly branded @aseverofficial has 640,000. The comments on Meghan's post has been closed.

Kolski's post, which received over 4,000 likes as of this writing, included a wave of support in the comment's section.

"Please file a first-use protest with the US Patent & Trademark office. Do not let them take your business and your name that you've worked so many years for," one person wrote. "Meghan stole your name. Then she stole Porreres' coat of arms for her logo. Supporting asevernyc! Don't allow yourselves to be bullied by entitled bullies," another claimed while a third fan said Meghan doesn't have "an original bone in her body."

"She continues to lie and get away with so much. Meghan Markle continues to have zero original ideas," another penned, while one follower suggested Kolski, "Get a lawyer and don't let these privileged people take your small business."

As of now, Meghan has not addressed Kolski's statement.