Trippie Redd stirred up controversy online after sharing a blunt message on his X account.

The rapper posted, "To every b***h I ever did wrong, I'll do it again" on Tuesday, February 18, prompting immediate backlash from fans.

Many users criticized Redd, whose real name is Michael Lamar White IV, for his statement.

"Grow up, you have a whole child," wrote @ShahOfKingz. Others called out the toxic mindset promoted by the post. "And it's [men] around the world that think this s**t so cool smh," commented @ih8it_heree. Some responses leaned into humor, with @airwreckauraaa joking, "In about 42 days. You'll begin to cough."

The reactions varied in tone, but a common theme was frustration with the 25-year-old's attitude.

"Because you're gay wbk," tweeted @http_lael, while @luanaxbelle emphasized the severity of cheating, saying, "Cheating on ur girlfriend that u just got pregnant is a lot more than just 'doing wrong.'" @keepitreal_4L bluntly stated, "Our society is cooked."

The controversy surrounding Redd's post is heightened by his recent relationship developments.

Leray, 27, recently revealed her pregnancy, and fans speculated that his words might be directed at her. Leray shared a cryptic Instagram Story, stating, "Nothing worst than being cheated on. I wouldn't wish this pain on my worst enemy." Although she did not name Redd, fans suspected her Instagram Story was in reference to "The Grinch" rapper.

The couple had rekindled their relationship in August 2024 after previously dating in 2019. Their reunion was met with excitement, especially following the announcement of Leray's pregnancy on January 1, 2025.

Redd sung about their split on his song "Leray" (2019).

Read more: Tia Kemp Drags Trippie Redd And Benzino After Coi Leray Announced Being Cheated On During Pregnancy

"It was love at first sight and misery after two months/ Always feeling fucked up either by love or no love," he sang. "You were only f****n' with my feelings because you didn't know your own/ I do miss who I thought you were/ And sometimes I'm miserable without you/ So it's just like you're still here."

The year after, Leray detailed on No Jumper how she "met Trippie when he was like 19 and I was 21. We were just both young. I'm an up-and-coming female artist, I had a lot going on, I had a big team. And he had a lot going on at the time, too."

Leray's father, Benzino, was also caught off guard by the pregnancy news, learning about it through social media like the rest of the public.

Read more: Tia Kemp Drags Trippie Redd And Benzino After Coi Leray Announced Being Cheated On During Pregnancy

"I'm gonna be a grandfather," he said during a podcast interview with We In Miami. "I just found out when everybody else found out."