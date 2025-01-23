Coi Leray, who recently shared the exciting news of her pregnancy with boyfriend Trippie Redd, now appears to be facing heartbreak.

On Wednesday, January 22, Leray shared a cryptic yet emotional message on her Instagram Story, hinting that she may have been betrayed during this crucial time in her life.

"Nothing worst than being cheated on. I wouldn't wish this pain on my worst enemy," Leray wrote.

The brief statement, set against a dark backdrop and accompanied by a heartbreak emoji, resonated with her followers. Though she did not name Trippie directly, the timing and context left many speculating about their relationship.

Leray and Redd had rekindled their romance just last August after spending nearly five years apart. The couple had originally dated back in 2019, and their recent reunion brought news of a child on the way, which they announced to the public on January 1, 2025.

Redd, whose real name is Michael Lamar White IV, sung about their split on his song "Leray" (2019).

"It was love at first sight and misery after two months/ Always feeling fucked up either by love or no love," he sang. "You were only f****n' with my feelings because you didn't know your own/ I do miss who I thought you were/ And sometimes I'm miserable without you/ So it's just like you're still here."

The year after, Leray detailed on No Jumper how she "met Trippie when he was like 19 and I was 21. We were just both young. I'm an up-and-coming female artist, I had a lot going on, I had a big team. And he had a lot going on at the time, too."

Leray's pregnancy announcement also caught her father, Benzino, off guard. During an episode of the We in Miami Podcast, he expressed his surprise at learning the news with everyone else. "I'm gonna be a grandfather," Benzino said. "I just found out when everybody else found out."

The relationship between Leray and her father has been strained in recent years. In 2022, Leray revealed through social media that she and Benzino hadn't spoken in over a year. The rapper further stated that she didn't "respect his decisions," highlighting the ongoing tension between them.

As of now, Leray has not shared further details regarding the situation, but her message has left fans wondering about the current state of her relationship with Redd.