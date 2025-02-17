Vivian Jenna Wilson, the estranged daughter of tech billionaire Elon Musk, recently revealed how she learned about her father's alleged 13th child.

Wilson revealed in a TikTok post that she was aware of the child from a RuPaul's Drag Race subreddit post.

Wilson, 21 — who has not been in touch with him — told her followers she was shocked.

"Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I'd have two nickels... which isn't a lot but it's weird that it's happened twice, right?" she wrote.

Musk's most recent child was 'first revealed' by MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair, who claimed that the Twitter supremo is the father of her five-month-old baby. These reports have gained several headlines over the weekend.

Later, in a TikTok post, Wilson revealed that she came across the news of her younger half-brother, Techno Mechanicus, via Reddit, as well. "I found out about the existence of my half brother through Reddit.com/r/rupaulsdragrace," she stated. "This is a real thing that actually happened to me."

Vivian expressed her astonishment upon finding a post from March 2022. In a video, she exclaimed, "I had no idea of this at the time because no one thought to let me kno.w"

She mentioned that she was the last to learn about Techno's birth and was " completely shocked," but she admitted that it "makes sense."

Elon Musk's 13th Child

St. Clair took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share her story, stating, "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father." She said they kept the birth a secret to protect their baby.

Right-Wing Influencer: Elon Musk Is the Father of My 5-Month-Old. pic.twitter.com/Bt956RoTi3 — Denise (@Likeshesays) February 15, 2025

As per The Mirror, Brian Glicklich, a spokesman for St. Clair, said: "Ashley & Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time. It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter made it impossible to complete that process confidentially."

Glicklich went on to say they are waiting for Musk to confirm he will be an active parent to St. Clair's child, They are optimistic that the conditions will be fulfilled shortly so that the child's best interest and security can be assured.

As per Fox News, Musk initially reacted to the situation by writing, "Whoa."