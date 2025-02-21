Taylor Swift's role in the film "It Ends With Us" was previously said to be limited to a consultant, especially as her song "My Tears Ricochet" was to be used in the soundtrack and trailer of the film starring her friend Blake Lively and actor Justin Baldoni. However, a resurfaced interview points otherwise.

In an old interview clip, Baldoni, 41, gushed about how Swift approved her casting of Ferrer, 25, to play a young version of Lively's character, Lily, because they resembled one another.

"I was casting and I had actually brought in and showed her casting to Blake and Taylor, and they were both like, 'Yes, her!' And that's a true story," he said.

There is also an old clip of Ferrer herself confirming to "Extra" that the "Bad Blood" crooner had "some influence" in her getting the role as Lively's younger self.

Lively also discussed Swift's involvement in the film during a press tour. She claimed she asked her friend for permission to use one of her songs in the movie and added that the singer stayed by her side throughout the creation of "It Ends With Us."

The resurfaced interviews contradict earlier claims that Swift had "no creative involvement in the film." The singer's team also initially denied that she was a producer in the film.

Swift was mentioned in Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. In that suit, Baldoni claimed the couple used Swift's influence to pressure him into changing the script.

The lawsuit has reportedly strained Swift and Lively's relationship. Insiders claim the pop superstar skipped the recent SNL 50th Anniversary Special because the actress was in attendance. Sources also said Swift felt as if she was being "used" by Lively and did not appreciate being called one of the actress's "dragons."