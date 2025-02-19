In the face of speculation, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are not engaged.

Although fans are still fueling the rumors, a source close to the couple tells The US Sun that they're more interested in stepping away from the spotlight than making any major life decision right now.

After a grueling NFL season and Swift's busy "Eras" Tour, the couple is reportedly just happy to be spending some time together.

As for the engagement rumors, an insider has revealed how Kelce truly feels about the speculation surrounding his possible proposal.

According to the insider, "All those rumors are very funny to him, as he is just enjoying some time off from all the spotlights."

They went on to say that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end enjoys doing the "simple things" with the Grammy-winning singer and "get his energy back" since 2024 had been tiring for him on and off the field.

It is worth noting that Kelce starred in "Grotesquerie" and had a cameo in "Happy Gilmore 2."

However, the source shares that the couple does not plan on getting engaged in their downtime.

"They aren't engaged yet, it wasn't the plan to get engaged right after the Super Bowl, so all these rumors sound very funny to him. Right now, he is just enjoying some time off, get off the radars for a bit, and days to recharge the batteries and live a simple life off the spotlights."

🎥| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kiss while Jason is vibing to "Love Story" pic.twitter.com/7KdmvVfWVs — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 12, 2024

Embracing Low-Key Time Together

The source revealed that the high-profile couple are "resting on the couch, under the blanket, not doing much."

They mentioned that they are taking a break from the outside world for a while, just as many people enjoy doing with their loved ones.

"That is one of the things they like to do the most, and making cakes and pastries too, as she is trying to have him cook a bit more and help her do some of her favorites dishes and food delights."

The source continued, "[They are] watching their favorite shows and movies, cooking together, chillin' and relaxing and enjoying each other's presence and time."

The past year has been so busy for them that they have barely had time to catch their breath. As such, the source said, "they are just living a normal life for a bit, far from everything and from the massive spotlights that always follow them."