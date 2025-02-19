Blake Lively has expanded her claims against Justin Baldoni in an updated legal filing.

The It Ends With Us star submitted an amended complaint in a New York federal court on Tuesday, February 18, asserting that Baldoni's alleged inappropriate behavior impacted more than just her on set.

According to Lively's complaint, as per Page Six, she "was not alone in complaining about Mr. Baldoni" while filming the August 2024 movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel.

Legal representatives for Lively stated that she was "not alone" in raising concerns regarding Baldoni's behavior. The court filing further claims that two other women also found Baldoni's conduct "uncomfortable."

The document also claimed that Baldoni had previously acknowledged complaints about his actions in written communication.

Although the names of the individuals are not disclosed in the lawsuit due to concerns about cyberbullying and retaliation, the filing states that they are prepared to "testify and produce responsive documents in the discovery process."

The court records reference a May 2023 message from Lively, 37, to a mutual acquaintance of Baldoni, 41, and his business partner at Wayfarer Studios, Jamey Heath.

"It's like HR nuts today. The both of them," Lively wrote. "I wasn't expecting that turn. I mean it's been present but today I came home and cried."

Another message included in the legal filing reveals Lively referring to Baldoni and Heath as "creeps," stating, "Like keep your hormones to yourselves. This is not mine. I don't want it. I don't want you [sic] gaze or words or tongue or videos of your naked wife. Yeah. It's shocking. Clowns."

The amended complaint also introduced a new defamation claim in response to statements made since Lively initially took legal action against Baldoni in December 2024.

As of this writing, Baldoni has not publicly addressed the latest filing.

Baldoni, who starred in Jane the Virgin, launched a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, which is four times their combined net worth.

Additionally, Baldoni has filed a separate lawsuit against the New York Times over its coverage of Lively's allegations against him, which surfaced a week prior to her official lawsuit.

As the legal battle continues, Baldoni has been spotted in Hawaii with his wife, Emily Baldoni, and their children.

Justin Baldoni in Hawaii pic.twitter.com/I9LOzwIjQO — Celebrity Updates🧢 (@Shanznew) February 15, 2025

Meanwhile, Lively and Reynolds made a public appearance at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary event, where Reynolds participated in a sketch that referenced the ongoing controversy.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the 50th Anniversary of SNL. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/3M2sWcpHmU — Blake Lively Updates (@blivelyupdates) February 17, 2025

A source told Page Six that their attendance was "not a good look" and suggested the couple "should have sat this one out."