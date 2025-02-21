Travis Kelce may be tearing it up on the football field for the Kansas City Chiefs, but he's also managing to make some headlines in Hollywood after signing on to executive produce a new film named "My Dead Friend Zoe."

That's his newest move outside the gridiron, with the film due out Feb. 28.

The film, according to DailyMail, is a dark comedy with a star-studded cast that includes Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman, Oscar-nominee Ed Harris, and actresses Sonequa Martin-Green and Natalie Morales.

"My Dead Friend Zoe" is a drama – written and directed by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes — about the challenges veterans face, with Martin-Green playing Zoe, a woman struggling with PTSD.

The 35-year-old tight end and current boyfriend of pop star Taylor Swift expressed his excitement about the project in an interview with People magazine. He emphasized the importance of telling stories that entertain and inspire while making a significant impact.

"Being part of 'My Dead Friend Zoe' as an executive producer has been an incredible experience," Kelce stated.

"I'm proud to be part of a project that highlights the strength, resilience, and leadership of women in the military."

While Kelce wouldn't attend the shoot, director Hausmann-Stokes cited his passion for the military and veterans as one reason he took time out of his schedule.

The cast and crew largely comprise real veterans. Kelce mentioned that the film presents a compelling narrative and highlights two strong female leads.

"Sonequa and Natalie bring depth and authenticity to their performances, highlighting the strength, resilience and leadership of women in the military," he said.

Travis Kelce's Hollywood Career

This move marks Kelce's continued rise in the entertainment industry. He was on FX's "Grotesquerie" and will next be seen opposite Adam Sandler in "Happy Gilmore 2."

He has also been hosting the Prime Video game show "Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?"

Kelce, who was drafted in 2013, has spent his entire career with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning three Super Bowls with them.

Even after losing the Super Bowl earlier this year, he is looking forward to exciting times ahead on the field and beyond.

His girlfriend, Taylor Swift, recently wrapped up her Eras Tour and was spotted cheering on Kelce at various functions.