Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had one of their biggest tests as a couple during Sunday's Super Bowl — but one relationship expert says the pair's respective misfortunes in the professional arena might actually strengthen their relationship.

So when pop superstar left the 2025 Grammy Awards empty-handed just days after Kansas City Chiefs tight end took a heartbreaking and devastating Super Bowl loss home with him, relationship therapist Jaime Bronstein told Page Six, the two "have to lose to appreciate winning."

Bronstein said, "Things were almost too perfect for them, and to be humbled in life, as an individual and as a couple, is a beautiful thing and I believe it will make them stronger."

"If there's no conflict ever, then it's a surface relationship. That's never recommended. It's a good thing and a normal thing for relationships to be tested."

"To be tested in whatever way it is, is a positive thing because it means both people are showing up as their authentic selves."

At the 2025 Grammys, Swift was nominated for six awards in total and officially became the first woman to earn seven nominations for Album of the Year — but she came away empty-handed.

On the other hand, disappointment was evident on Kelce as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX by 40–22. The tight end was spotted wearing a sad face as he congratulated members of the rival team before meeting Swift back at her suite near Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

A Test of Their Bond

Bronstein cited the fact that Swift looked worried while watching the game from her celebrity-studded suite as evidence of her empathy. The "Fortnight" singer sympathizing with him is a major clue that they might be able to survive long-term.

Bronstein said that the couple should work on lifting one another and falling in love with one another again unconditionally to help make it through the tough times.

"Saying, 'I love you no matter what,' is so powerful," she pointed out.

"To have that physical time together is so huge and so good for your nervous system. Physically being together grounds people."

But if their problems persist, Bronstein told Page Six, it might be a good idea for them to get outside help to keep their relationship healthy.

"They're going to rise again, just like everybody does," she stated. "There's highs and lows in life. They're going through a blip and they will both rise again because they're superstars. They love what they do. They're both so talented. They're going to have their ups again."