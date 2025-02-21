Eric Mabius, 53, was taken into custody early Thursday morning after an altercation at a bar. Known for his roles as Daniel Meade on 'Ugly Betty' and Jack Nesbitt in 'Chicago Fire,' the actor allegedly got into a dispute with two women, which led to his arrest.

Authorities from the Nassau County Sheriff's Department arrived at the scene in Yulee, Florida, responding to reports of a disturbance. Officers found an "extremely intoxicated" man and woman involved in the incident. According to TMZ, a bartender had asked the woman to leave due to her disruptive behavior. She then allegedly began spitting, prompting Mabius to push her to the ground.

When law enforcement arrived, Mabius was described as "belligerent" and refused to comply with their directives. He was ultimately arrested and charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence. His mugshot, which has since been released, displays a noticeable bruise beneath his eye. Mabius was booked into the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center, facing two misdemeanor charges.

Despite maintaining an active presence on Instagram, Mabius has not publicly addressed the charges. He frequently shares updates about his work and personal life on social media. His most recent post, uploaded in mid-January, was a photograph of the moon.

Mabius was previously married to interior designer Ivy Sherman, his childhood sweetheart, in 2006. The couple, who share two sons, Maxfield and Rylan, divorced in 2018. Though he is typically private about his personal affairs, in 2023, he posted an image of an unidentified woman kissing his cheek, hinting at a new relationship.

Recently, Mabius has been involved in Hallmark Christmas films, starring in 'Haul Out the Holly' and its sequel. In December, he shared a festive post promoting his latest Hallmark project, writing, "Santa came early this year, thank you #hallmark #hallmarkchannel #hallmarkcountdowntochristmas. Christmas Llama can't wait to see what's inside?!?"