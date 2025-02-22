Bethenny Frankel recently weighed in on Meghan Markle's latest business rebrand, suggesting the Duchess of Sussex is struggling with an "identity issue." In a TikTok video posted Thursday, Frankel shared her perspective on why Markle's new company, As Ever, has been met with criticism.

Frankel believes Markle faces backlash due to a lack of clarity in her public image. "I think the reason she can't win for losing is that there is a lack of identity and understanding as to exactly who she is to the audience," she stated. According to Frankel, Markle's carefully curated appearance in the trailer for her Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan,' clashed with the more casual, unfiltered aesthetic she displayed in her rebranding announcement.

Initially, Frankel noted, Markle fully embraced her refined Montecito lifestyle. "Which would have been fine — commit to the bit," she said, referencing Markle's luxurious home in Santa Barbara. However, the shift to a more natural presentation following public feedback created confusion. "It's turning people off," Frankel claimed, arguing that the inconsistency has made the audience question her authenticity.

Frankel further contended that Markle and Prince Harry have struggled to establish their post-royal identity. "There's an identity issue, like, who she used to be pre-royal, to who she wants to be post-royal, what [Prince Harry's] role was as royal, to what his role is now as a post-royal," she remarked.

She concluded by emphasizing that Markle's problem isn't branding but authenticity. "It's hard for people to be authentic when they're not really sure on their own who they are or what it is," Frankel said.