Bethenny Frankel has publicly stepped out with her new boyfriend Tom Villante for the first time, with the pair debuting their budding relationship on the red carpet at a New York City premiere event for the anticipated final chapter of Yellowstone on Thursday (Nov. 7).

In images captured at the event, Frankel and Villiante beam together as they pose on the red carpet for the premiere. In one image, the couple stand happily alongside another celebrity twosome, former pro quarterback Jay Cutler and his girlfriend, girlfriend Samantha Robertson. Cutler was previously married to Kristin Cavallari.

See the photos of Bethenny Frankel and Tom Villante together down below.

Frankel has been dating Villante, the founder of a payment processing platform called Yapstone, since earlier this summer. Before that, Frankel was partnered with Paul Bernon from 2018 to 2024; she also had previous marriages to Jason Hoppy and Peter Sussman.

Before Thursday, Frankel and Villante had been seen holding hands while out to dinner together, as the Daily Mail reported on Friday (Nov. 8).

One of the most successful entrepreneurs to emerge from the Real Housewives franchise, Frankel is best known for her appearances on The Real Housewives of New York City, which she subsequently leveraged into multiple business ventures, including the Skinnygirl brand, which makes low-calorie cocktails and a range of lifestyle products.

Frankel is also known for philanthropic work. In 2017, she founded the BStrong initiative, which provides disaster relief and humanitarian aid to people affected by crises around the world. Frankel has also written several self-help books and cookbooks, and she's been featured on other reality TV shows such as Bethenny Ever After and Shark Tank.