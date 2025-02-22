Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team has taken a hit as one of his attorneys, Anthony Ricco, has formally requested to step down from the case. As Combs prepares for his upcoming sex trafficking trial in May, Ricco submitted a motion stating that he could not "effectively serve as counsel" under any "circumstances."

In legal documents filed on February 21, Ricco emphasized that his withdrawal was necessary to maintain professional standards. "Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs, consistent with the ABA Standards for Criminal Justice," he wrote. While acknowledging that court rules require a valid reason for withdrawal, Ricco stated that attorney-client privilege prevented him from elaborating.

Ricco assured that Combs' legal defense would not be compromised, as five other attorneys remain on the case. "This motion for withdrawal of counsel, if granted, will not result in a delay of the present schedule for the commencement of jury selection and trial, or the present schedules for briefings of pre-trial legal issues," he clarified. He also confirmed that he had discussed his decision with lead counsel Mark Agnifilio.

The development follows Combs' recent lawsuit against NBCUniversal, filed on February 12. The rapper is seeking $100 million in damages, alleging that the 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' documentary falsely accused him of serious crimes, including "sexual assault of minors" and "serial murder." Combs argued that the documentary unfairly influenced potential jurors in his upcoming trial.

Federal agents from HSI raided Sean "Diddy" Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes on March 25 under a warrant from the Southern District of New York. Law enforcement confirmed the operation was part of an ongoing investigation, with Combs reportedly in Miami at the time.