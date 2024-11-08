It seems Sean "Diddy" Combs' Beverly Hills' home is being rejected by potential buyers as the former rap boss continues to face a slew of legal troubles.

The home — which officially went up for sale two months ago — continues to struggle on the real estate market.

'TMZ' reported that the property has received very little attention since it's become available. Real estate agents close to the Hollywood media outlet also alleged that the disgraced musician's asking price for the property is "ridiculous."

Sources told the media outlet that "only a few" potential buyers have visited the rap mogul's residence. Needless to say, no negotiations were necessary as nobody has shown any real interest in moving forward with the home.

In one instance, a married couple stopped by to view the property, but the woman was allegedly so "creeped out" that she couldn't wait to leave. The source stated there was absolutely an "ick factor" due to the rapper's legal run-ins.

The home — which has an asking price of $61.5 million, which agents deem "ridiculous" — was raided by Homeland Security back in March following the star's civil and criminal allegations.

Diddy, 55, purchased the home for $39 million in 2014, which features classic European design elements including a large living room, formal dining room, wine cellar, office, and a gourmet kitchen with a family room, separate catering kitchen, and a state-of-the-art theater that seats 35 guests, per 'Page Six.'

The property — located in the "Platinum Triangle of Los Angeles" — has yet to secure any potential leads. Meanwhile, the fallen three-time Grammy Award-winning producer recently celebrated his birthday behind bars in Brooklyn, but there was an upside. Combs reportedly received his choice of special meals through the day.

His birthday options included a choice of biscuits and gravy, oven-browned potatoes, bread, and oatmeal for breakfast. The musician reportedly enjoyed cheese pizza, pasta salad, and green beans for lunch with a choice of chicken or tofu, fried rice with black beans, and carrots for dinner, per the 'New York Post.'

Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025, per 'BBC.' Diddy, who plead not guilty, will remain behind bars until then.