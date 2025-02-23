Timothée Chalamet has solidified his place in Hollywood history by becoming the youngest person to win the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Best Actor.

On Sunday, Chalamet, 29, won the 2025 SAG Award for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role" for playing Bob Dylan in the biopic "A Complete Unknown." Chalamet's win was announced on Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, making him the youngest person in history to win the title. The record was previously held by Nicolas Cage, who won the SAG Best Actor Award at 32 for "Leaving Las Vegas" in 1996.

In his acceptance speech, Chalamet expressed gratitude for being given the award and expressed his relentless pursuit of excellence in acting.

"I know we're in a subjective business, but the truth is, I'm really in pursuit of greatness. I want to be one of the greats," he declared, citing inspirations ranging from acting legends like Daniel Day-Lewis and Viola Davis to sports icons such as Michael Jordan.

Chalamet also noted that he spent five and a half years preparing for his role in the film. Additionally, he reportedly gained 20 pounds and studied Dylan's mannerisms and vocal patterns.

The 29-year-old actor's historic win at the 2025 SAG Awards was not his only memorable moment of the night. Earlier in the ceremony, the young actor flubbed his lines while presenting his film "A Complete Unknown." He was seen staring into the camera in a moment of awkward silence when he realized it was his turn to speak. Laughing along with the audience, he acknowledged his mistake, saying he "should have done a rehearsal" ahead of time.

The actor was up against Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Daniel Craig (Queer), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave). Brody was considered the front-runner, having won major awards like the Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Critics' Choice for his role as László Tóth, a Hungarian architect fleeing the Holocaust in The Brutalist.