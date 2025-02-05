Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been in a relationship since April 2023. Still, it may not be as romantic as they are leading the public to believe, according to a report.

Chalamet and Jenner are usually seen attending public events together, including the US Open Tennis, Beyoncé's Renaissance concert, and the Golden Globes. However, they have rarely been pictured going on low-key dates.

"The Golden Globe for best showmance should surely go to Chalamet and Jenner," Daily Mail said.

Sources note that the two are rarely spotted engaging in everyday couple activities, such as casual coffee runs or early morning departures from each other's homes. Instead, their interactions primarily consist of staged displays of affection at high-profile events, fueling speculation that their relationship is more about publicity than passion.

This is not the first time Chalamet and Jenner's relationship has become the subject of skepticism. Some critics have also mused why the pair's relationship seemed centered around high-profile events and venues with limited casual public outings.

The couple has not publicly dismissed rumors of their showmance. However, a source close to the pair told US Magazine that Jenner has plans to marry Chalamet in the future but added that they are "in no rush."

The source also noted that the actor has already been welcomed by Jenner's family "with open arms," adding that Kylie's kids—7-year-old Stormi and 3-year-old Aire—love him.

Chalamet and Jenner's Relationship Timeline

The pair were first spotted enjoying each other's company at Paris Fashion Week in January 2023, specifically during the Jean Paul Gaultier show. It was allegedly their first meeting.

Three months later, multiple media channels began releasing photos of the couple, including of Jenner's black Ranger Rover parked outside Chalamet's home in Beverly Hills. There was also an eyewitness account of Chalamet getting into Jenner's Lincoln Navigator after leaving an art show.

The couple publicly debuted their relationship in September 2023 at a Beyoncé concert at SoFi stadium. They were filmed keeping close and kissing each other throughout the show. They followed this with an appearance at a dinner for New York Fashion Week and US Open days later.

Chalamet and Jenner were scarcely seen in public together in 2024, sparking rumors of a breakup. This was debunked when they appeared together at the 82nd Golden Globes award show earlier this year and were even spotted openly kissing and hugging throughout the evening.