Kylie Jenner turned heads at Paris Fashion Week's Chanel Spring-Summer 2025 Haute Couture show on Tuesday, making a bold fashion statement alongside unexpected company — her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's ex, Lily-Rose Depp.

Kylie, the reality star and beauty mogul, sported a chic white two-piece Chanel ensemble with silver embellishments, pairing it with black slingback heels, a petite purse, and small sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Lily-Rose — she dated Timothée from 2018 to 2019 — opted for a long skirt suit in black, pink, and white patterns, accessorized with silver heels and sheer tights.

Though they shared the same venue, the two women reportedly kept their distance.

Kylie, Timothée and Lily-Rose in Paris

Kylie sat with Pamela Anderson and BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim, while Lily-Rose mingled with stars like Dua Lipa, Marion Cotillard and her mother, Vanessa Paradis, as E! News reported.

The Jan. 28 event as part of the annual Paris Fashion Week in the historic European destination was yet another notable moment for Kylie and Timothée, who began dating in 2023.

Lily-Rose and Timothée's past relationship has been well-documented, including their viral paparazzi photos from a 2019 yacht outing during their romance.

Reflecting on the media frenzy, Timothée told GQ in 2020, "I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life... and then woke up to feeling embarrassed."

He later dismissed rumors the photos were a publicity stunt.

For Kylie and Timothée, privacy has been key. Last year, Kylie shared with British Vogue how keeping their relationship low-profile has been refreshing.

"Privacy is so important," she said, emphasizing their desire to shield their bond from the spotlight.

On the topic of bonds, Timothée recently shared a surprising connection with Karl-Anthony Towns, the NBA star and boyfriend of Kylie's former bestie Jordyn Woods.

Jennie, Kylie Jenner, Lily-Rose Depp, Dua Lipa, Fernanda Torres, Vanessa Paradis, and Marion Cotillard at the Chanel spring 2025 couture show. pic.twitter.com/WVHoLBRkAA — W Magazine (@wmag) January 28, 2025

After a Knicks game on January 27, Towns gifted Timothée a signed, game-worn jersey in a courtside exchange that delighted fans.

Timothée, a lifelong Knicks supporter, seemed thrilled with the gesture, calling Towns his "dawg," per TMZ. It's a small-world moment that hints at mended bridges between Kylie and Jordyn, who famously fell out in 2019 but reconciled years later.