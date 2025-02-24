Selena Gomez took center stage at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 23, to accept the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Only Murders in the Building."

Her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, were noticeably absent from the ceremony. Martin had previously revealed that Short contracted COVID-19 after attending the SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

According to DailyJang, despite their absence, Gomez made sure to acknowledge them in her speech—while playfully teasing them.

"We never win. This is so weird!" she joked before adding, "Marty and Steve aren't here because, you know, they don't really care."

Gomez continued her lighthearted remarks by pretending almost to forget to mention her co-stars, then expressed her genuine gratitude. "Thank you to Marty and Steve for—well, they raised me.

But I am genuinely grateful to everybody. The writers, everyone deserves this. And I take it home for all of us, and I'm bringing this back to New York for season five. Thank you so much. I'm so grateful."

"Only Murders in the Building," which stars Martin, Short, and Gomez, follows three unlikely friends living in an Upper West Side apartment building who bond over their love of true crime podcasts—only to find themselves entangled in real-life mysteries, People said.

The show has gained widespread acclaim for its witty storytelling and dynamic cast chemistry.

A precious Selena Gomez accepting her SAG Award. pic.twitter.com/CXGbYZ0K3w — Netflix (@netflix) February 24, 2025

In a past interview, Martin Short praised Gomez for her professionalism and charm.

Short described their friendship as something that "just gets deeper and deeper," calling Gomez "so lovely as a human" and "remarkable as a talent." Martin added that her punctuality and work ethic on set were particularly impressive.

The other nominees in the category included "Abbott Elementary," "The Bear," "Hacks," and "Shrinking." "Abbott Elementary" is a mockumentary-style comedy that follows a group of passionate Philadelphia teachers navigating the public school system.

Show creator and star Quinta Brunson has shared that she developed the series to bring people together through laughter.

"The Bear" centers on a fine-dining chef, played by Jeremy Allen White, who returns to his hometown to take over his late brother's struggling sandwich shop.

White has spoken about his intensive preparation for the role, which included culinary training and hands-on experience in professional kitchens.

Gomez's win at the SAG Awards adds to her growing list of accolades, proving her versatility as both a singer and actress. With "Only Murders in the Building" renewed for a fifth season, fans can expect more crime-solving antics from Gomez, Martin, and Short.

Whether or not her co-stars "care," as she joked, their on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie continue to be a winning combination.