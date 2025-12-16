Grimes has spoken publicly about ongoing co-parenting problems with her former partner Elon Musk, saying the tech billionaire blocked her on his social media platform, X, and previously kept her from seeing one of their children for five months.

The singer says her main concern is not online drama, but caring for their kids.

On Dec. 11, Grimes addressed the situation directly on X. "For context I'm just living my life. He followed me then blocked me," she wrote.

According to Yahoo, she made it clear she does not want public fights, adding, "My only priority is co parenting, I am not interested in public dramatics. This is so silly lol."

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, shares three children with Musk: X AE A-XII, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 2.

he pair were in an on-and-off relationship from 2018 until 2022. Since their split, Grimes has shared pieces of their difficult custody situation online.

In November 2024, the musician claimed Musk prevented her from seeing one of their children for five months.

In a post, she said her "Instagram posts and modeling" were used as reasons she should not have access to the child.

"All the while I didn't see one of my babies for 5 months," she wrote, explaining that much of what happened must remain private.

Grimes just exposed Elon for playing games while she’s trying to handle medical emergencies for their kids. Having 14 children doesn’t make you a father if you act like a toddler.$TSLA pic.twitter.com/yEfIvoTRyt — Eric B (@Oflululemon) December 15, 2025

Grimes Details Pain of Limited Access to Her Child

Grimes also described how painful the situation has been emotionally. She said she was "fighting and detaching from the love of my life" while dealing with the stress of limited access to her child.

Her words suggested a deep sense of loss and frustration during that time.

Earlier in the year, Grimes' mother, Sandy Garossino, added to the concerns by claiming Musk withheld the children and their passport documents.

Garossino said the kids were unable to visit their dying great-grandmother in Canada. "Please Elon, I beg you," she wrote, calling the situation painful for the family and urgent for the children, PageSix reported.

The tension has continued into recent months. In March, Grimes said she begged Musk to keep their children out of the public eye after he brought their 4-year-old son to a White House media event.

"I have tried begging the public and my kids dad to keep them offline, and I've tried legal recourse," she wrote.

Grimes has stressed that her worries are about safety and privacy. She said the public exposure of her children is of "grave concern" and something she thinks about every day.