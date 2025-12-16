Anthony Geary, the actor who made television history as Luke Spencer on General Hospital, has died. He was 78.

Geary passed away on Sunday, Dec. 14, following complications from surgery three days earlier, according to a report from TV Insider.

His death marks the loss of one of daytime television's most important and recognizable stars.

"It was a shock for me and our families and our friends," Geary's husband, Claudio Gama, said in a statement, People reported.

"For more than 30 years, Tony has been my friend, my companion, my husband." Their long partnership remained mostly private, much like Geary's life away from the spotlight.

Geary was best known for playing Luke Spencer, a role he began in 1978 on ABC's General Hospital.

What started as a short, 13-week job quickly turned into a career-defining role that lasted, on and off, for nearly four decades.

Luke's romance with Laura Collins, played by Genie Francis, became the most famous love story in soap opera history.

Their 1981 wedding episode drew about 30 million viewers, making it the most-watched soap episode of all time.

Story here 👉️ https://t.co/5XF4W2YtCl | "General Hospital" star Anthony Geary, who played iconic daytime character Luke Spencer for 40 years, has died, his publicist confirmed. He was 78. pic.twitter.com/B6cWpmaoCT — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) December 15, 2025

ABC Praises Anthony Geary

In a statement shared after the news broke, General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini said the show's entire team was "heartbroken." He added, "Tony was a brilliant actor and set the bar that we continue to strive for.

His legacy, and that of Luke Spencer's, will live on through the generations of GH cast members who followed."

ABC Entertainment also praised Geary, noting that his performance helped define both the show and daytime television as a whole.

Born in Coalville, Utah, in 1947, Geary was originally named Tony. He later changed his name to Anthony as his career grew.

According to USA Today, he studied theater at the University of Utah and earned a scholarship that helped launch his acting path.

Before General Hospital, he appeared in many popular TV shows of the 1970s, including All in the Family, Starsky & Hutch, and The Young and the Restless.

Over the years, Geary earned a record eight Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on General Hospital. Still, he sometimes struggled with being known mainly as Luke. "It was once very difficult," he said in 2015, reflecting on his legacy.

Geary retired from the show in 2015 and later moved to Amsterdam. He made one final appearance in 2017, and the character of Luke Spencer was written off the show in 2022.