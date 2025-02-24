UFC featherweight fighter Bryce Mitchell threw punches in a social media rant, claiming everything we've been taught about Earth's rotation is 'a lie from the devil' in his latest conspiracy theory.

"There's a clip of me on PBD's podcast going around. It literally has millions of views, and everybody is just totally talking s--t about me because of how stupid I am," Mitchell said in an Instagram video posted Sunday. "Let me explain myself a little bit better, because this is what I meant by what I said, and I think nobody's going to disagree once I explain it."

The 30-year-old fighter, known for his bizarre theories, presented a drawing to illustrate his claim that helicopters prove the Earth doesn't rotate.

"I stated that you can prove the Earth don't rotate, because you can take a helicopter, hover it 20,000 feet for 24 hours, and come back down in the same spot," he said. "And everybody said, 'Oh, a helicopter has inertia.' I know what inertia is, dude, I'm not stupid."

Mitchell argued that if the Earth were spinning, a hovering helicopter would have to travel a greater distance than the ground beneath it.

"If you don't understand geometry of spheres and circles, that's going to go right over your head. But what I said makes perfect sense, and I'm actually a lot smarter than a lot of y'all think," he elaborated.

Mitchell's latest conspiracy theory is an addition to his track-record of pushing fringe beliefs, from questioning the moon landing to claiming mass shootings are staged to push gun control. On his podcast, ArkanSanity, Mitchell not only praised Adolf Hitler but also cast doubt on the Holocaust.

"Some of y'all might not be able to understand what I'm saying, but God bless you, and keep doing your own research," he said. "Because there is no proof that the Earth rotates. That's a lie from the devil...An object in motion stays in motion. If I put my foot up your ass, it's gonna keep going up your ass till I stop it. How about that, buddy."

While UFC president Dana White has publicly rebuked Mitchell, calling him an "absolute moron" for his Hitler tirade, no disciplinary action has been taken.