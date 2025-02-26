Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk recently shared a heartfelt tribute to the late Kurt Cobain, adding that he wishes the Nirvana frontman could have met their shared grandson.

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love's daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, married Tony Hawk's son, Riley Hawk, in October 2023. The pair welcomed their first child, Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk, on Sept. 17, 2024.

In an Instagram story, Tony posted a photo of a ticket stub from a Nirvana concert he attended in Houston, Texas, in October 1991. He said the concert was "transformative as live music can possibly be" and that he experienced "something rare and powerful." Later, he added that he wished Kurt could have been alive to see their grandchild.

"I wish Kurt were here so he could see the incredible woman his daughter has become, meet her devoted, caring husband, and hold our wondrous grandchild. "

Kurt tragically died by suicide in April 1994 at the age of 27. His body was discovered three days later, on April 8, by an electrician in the greenhouse above the garage of Cobain's Seattle home. A shotgun was found across his chest, and a suicide note was discovered nearby. The coroner's report indicated that Cobain had a high concentration of heroin and traces of Valium in his bloodstream at the time of his death.

In the weeks leading up to his suicide, Cobain had shown signs of distress, including a drug overdose in Rome in March and an escape from a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles on April 1. Despite efforts by friends, family, and associates to locate and help him, Cobain ultimately took his own life.

Frances Bean, now 32, was a toddler when Kurt died. She is the only child of the Nirvana frontman and actress Courtney Love.