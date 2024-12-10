Morgan Freeman candidly spoke about some life-altering events that changed his life, including his need for a pacemaker after a devastating car accident.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast 'The Armchair Expert,' the 87-year-old told listeners about a life-changing accident he had behind the wheel of a Nissan back in 2008, causing him permanent damage.

As Shepard joked about being surprised to hear that he was driving a Nissan Maxima, Freeman revealed he was in fact driving someone else's car.

The Academy Award-winning actor detailed to Shepard that he was driving in the Nissan when he suddenly "just passed out," per 'Newsweek.' After enduring multiple tests, results showed that the legendary actor suffered an episode caused by Atrial fibrillation (Afib), which led to his loss of consciousness.

According to 'Mayo Clinic,' Afib occurs when the upper chambers of the heart beat irregularly and faster than normal, preventing blood from flowing properly. While blood pressure, age, and heart disease are factors, sometimes the cause is unknown.

"They put a pacemaker in me after that," Freeman stated, adding "I was relatively unscathed with how bad the accident was." 'The Shawshank Redemption' star even went so far to describe the accident, revealing just how devastating the accident was.

"It was very bad. I rolled the car over, I think it tumbled," the Memphis native continued, adding that he also broke his arm so badly that he needed to have a plate put in due to excessive nerve damage.

The tragic accident has also caused the 'Olympus Has Fallen' star to retire his love for sailing.

"The last time I was on my boat, I couldn't park it ... I went out with friends one day, and I couldn't get my boat back into the slip," Freeman admitted. "That's a humbling experience."

"Heartbreaking. I walked away from sailing," the acclaimed actor concluded.

Morgan Freeman — who got his first break during his big screen debut in 'Who Says I Can't Ride A Rainbow?' — is an actor, producer, and beloved for his narration skills.

With a decorated career spanning over a whopping five decades, the star has received a plethora of accolades including Golden Globes, Academy Awards, Tony Awards, NAACP, and many more.