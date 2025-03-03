BlackPink member Lisa cannot escape controversy after her appearance at the 2025 Academy Awards.

The singer and rapper who released her debut album 'Alter Ego' on February 28, appeared as a musical guest at the award show as part of a tribute to the 'James Bond' film franchise.

The performance began with Lisa delivering a powerful rendition of "Live and Let Die," originally by Paul McCartney & Wings. However, the performance came with accusations of lip-synching by those on social media.

"1. Not an actor 2. Solo music career started 3 second ago 3. The only perfomer who is lipsyncing She is the biggest industry plant in history I fear," one person wrote on X.

"No idea who this Lisa chick is performing on the #Oscars right now but she is lip syncing the whole performance. get her off the stage," another shared.

"There's actually nothing wrong if frederic arnault pulled some things for lisa to perform at the oscars. the industry is all about having the right connections. but lipsyncing on top of it is shameless when everyone else sang live. she will never be taken seriously lol," someone else added.

Other performers that appeared as part of the 'James Bond' tribute were Doja Cat and Raye.

Still, Lisa could not escape the ongoing criticism that has been thrown at her and her fellow BlakcPink bandmates. The group recently was slammed online for their fans allegedly lying about them selling out Wembley Stadium in under and hour, a feat that no other K-pop act has ever completed.

The girls were also criticized for only initially having 10 stops on their highly-anticipated world tour when it was first announced.

Despite the controversy, BlackPink has gone on to add a second date to their time in England with a second show at Wembley stadium being added on August 16, one day after their first show at the stadium.