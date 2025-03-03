Hilaria Baldwin has opened up about how her husband Alec Baldwin's legal battle has impacted their family, particularly their eldest daughter, Carmen.

During the latest episode of 'The Baldwins,' Hilaria recounted how deeply affected Carmen was when Alec was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the 'Rust' case. The 11-year-old struggled emotionally and had trouble being by herself.

"When Alec was charged the first time, Carmen would not be alone in a room for months. We had to move a bed into sleeping with the boys," Hilaria revealed in a confessional. "She has a fear of: 'Is our family going to be torn apart?' So with that, there is an awareness of what's going on."

Hilaria also shared a heartbreaking moment between her and Carmen as the trial loomed closer.

"Carmen asked me last night. She said, 'When Daddy goes to New Mexico, do I have to say goodbye to him?'" Hilaria recalled, becoming emotional. "'Like I have to say goodbye to him for a long time? Should I say goodbye to him in a special way, like I won't see him for a long time because they're trying to take my daddy from me?'"

Hilaria, holding back tears, responded honestly to her daughter's question. "And I said, 'Yeah, you should.' And she just lost it," she admitted. "So you know, we've never even been away from each other for three weeks. So if he goes there, that's never even happened."

The couple shares seven children: daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2, María Lucía Victoria, 3, Carmen Gabriela, and sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 4, Romeo Alejandro David, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, and Rafael Thomas, 9. Alec also has a 29-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his previous relationship with Kim Basinger.

'The Rust' tragedy occurred on October 27, 2021, when Alec was handling a prop gun on set in New Mexico. The firearm discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring writer-director Joel Souza. Alec was later indicted for involuntary manslaughter and went to trial in July. His legal team successfully argued that the prosecution had withheld crucial evidence, leading the judge to dismiss the case with prejudice.

Following the incident, Alec has maintained that he did not pull the trigger and was unaware that the firearm contained live ammunition instead of dummy rounds.