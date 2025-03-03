Alec Baldwin has opened up about the painful impact his 2002 divorce from actress Kim Basinger had on his relationship with their daughter, Ireland Baldwin.

Speaking on the March 2 episode of his new TLC show "The Baldwins," Baldwin reflected on the custody battle and media attention that followed their split, admitting it was a difficult time for everyone involved, People said.

"I must say that because my relationship with my daughter Ireland was so negatively impacted by my divorce from her mother and having a very protracted custody battle that the media really were having a party about everything," Baldwin said.

He described the custody battle as "insanity" that lasted seven years. "The financials were probably a year and a half, and everything else was custody," he explained. Baldwin expressed that one of his biggest regrets from that time was how it affected Ireland, now 29.

Baldwin and Basinger were married for almost twenty years before they eventually separated.

During the divorce, Baldwin made headlines for an angry voicemail he left for Ireland, which temporarily cost him visitation rights.

The incident marked a low point in their co-parenting relationship. However, Baldwin has since repaired his bond with Ireland. "I have a good relationship with her," he said. "She loves the kids...she's their older sister, but she isn't in that pack."

Alec Baldwin Discusses Divorce's Impact on His Parenting Approach



Baldwin, now married to Hilaria Baldwin, has grown his family with their six children. Reflecting on his past, Baldwin shared how his relationship with Ireland influenced his approach to fatherhood, particularly with his eldest daughter, Carmen.

He explained that having a daughter again has made him more focused on building a strong and positive relationship with her.

Ireland Baldwin has openly discussed the challenges of growing up amid her parents' highly publicized divorce.

In a 2020 interview, she shared that healing from the emotional strain took time and therapy, noting that the public nature of the situation made things feel more intense than they actually were.

According to US Magazine, Basinger, now 71, also spoke about her current relationship with Baldwin, describing it as "cordial" and "loving."

While they don't see each other often or spend holidays together, they maintain open communication.

She expressed respect for Baldwin and his family, acknowledging the progress they've made despite their past difficulties.