The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC tried to stop Conan O'Brien from making a joke about rapper Drake in his monologue for the 97th Academy Awards, apparently.

O'Brien also mentioned the ongoing Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle during the Sunday night ceremony, joking, "Well, we're halfway through the show, which means it's time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile." He added, "Don't worry, I'm lawyered up."

The gag referred to Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us," in which he raps, "Say Drake, I hear you like 'em young" a lyric that caused controversy after the Super Bowl halftime show performance. Drake has been accused of doing the same, but that hasn't been proved.

The Academy and ABC executives expressed grave concerns that the joke would spur backlash, TMZ reported. Producers reportedly went back and forth about whether it belonged on the special, but one producer fought to keep it in because he felt it was part of O'Brien's set whether it was received positively or negatively, a source told the outlet.

The joke, written by Skyler Higby, a longtime O'Brien writer, was ridiculous enough that the thought of the comedian actually picking sides in the rap battle was just as ridiculous as the joke, Higby said.

The audience at the Oscars laughed and applauded the quip despite some reservations within the industry, and users on social media reacted swiftly. Some X users found it funny, while others are angry. Others were surprised that the network censors let this joke through.

Funny how the same people who defended Andrew Schulz for joking about sexually assaulting Kendrick are now saying Conan O'Brien's Drake joke went too far. Very interesting... — Raven Birdie 💜 (@birdie_raven7) March 3, 2025

Conan O’Brien joking about Drake and ending it with “don’t worry I’m lawyered up”



The lawyer: pic.twitter.com/nMeACq1gVZ — Keeks 🍓 (@DietCoke_Esq) March 3, 2025

The Ongoing Drake Vs. Kendrick Feud

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef has been the biggest story in hip-hop, and "Not Like Us" has been one of the biggest diss tracks. Although Lamar has not commented on the Oscars joke, fans are speculating the comment could spark another round in the ongoing rap beef between the two.

But for now, O'Brien seems to have had the last laugh, as his Oscars monologue echoed beyond Hollywood's biggest night.