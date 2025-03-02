Adam Sandler made a surprise appearance at the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, but his casual attire quickly became the topic of conversation.

The actor, known for his laid-back style, showed up in a bright blue hooded sweatshirt and navy basketball shorts, which did not fit the traditional black-tie dress code of the prestigious event.

Host Conan O'Brien poked fun at Sandler's outfit during his opening monologue, calling him out for his casual appearance.

USA Today reported that O'Brien jokingly commented that Sandler looked like "a guy playing video poker at 2 a.m." from his seat in the Dolby Theatre.

Sandler, ever the good sport, responded humorously from the audience, saying, "Nobody even thought about what I was wearing 'til you brought it up!" He continued with the playful banter, adding that he liked his outfit because he was "a good person" and didn't care about his clothes.

Despite the lighthearted jabs, Sandler was not pleased by O'Brien's comments. In a moment of playful indignation, Sandler threatened to leave the ceremony, pointing to O'Brien and saying, "It's not you, it's him. He's the one who caused this."

Sandler Sticks to His Signature Style at the Oscars, Despite Wardrobe Criticism

The crowd, however, urged Sandler to stay, but he insisted on leaving. Before heading out, Sandler invited everyone to a basketball game after the ceremony.

In true Sandler fashion, he hugged his co-star Timothée Chalamet and kissed him on the head as he made his exit, ENews reported.

Sandler's casual wardrobe choice was certainly a departure from the usual glamorous attire of the Oscars, and his comedic response only added to the evening's entertainment.

Though O'Brien apologized for the quip, it didn't stop Sandler from sticking to his guns and leaving the event in his signature relaxed style.

Meanwhile, it was a big night for Timothée Chalamet, who received a Best Actor nomination for his role in "A Complete Unknown."

On the red carpet, his co-star, Elle Fanning, shared fond memories of working with him.

She said, "Between scenes, we would just be ourselves and be silly off-camera," though she added that the team was focused on ensuring the film was perfect, which didn't leave much room for playful moments during filming.