Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, opened up about the emotional toll the fatal "Rust" shooting has taken on her husband.

During a recent episode of their reality show "The Baldwins," Hilaria shared that Alec, deeply affected by the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, even contemplated suicide.

In October 2021, a tragic incident took place on a film set in New Mexico when a prop gun discharged, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, ENews said.

Hilaria revealed that she found text messages from Alec after the shooting, where he confessed to wanting to end his life.

"He said he wanted to kill himself," Hilaria explained during the March 2 episode. She added that Alec struggled with "survivor's guilt" and wished that it had been him instead of Hutchins. "He would change places in a second," she said, emphasizing how the shooting continued to haunt Alec's thoughts.

The 66-year-old actor has faced not only emotional struggles but also health problems since the incident.

Hilaria shared that Alec began experiencing heart problems and was hospitalized multiple times.

She recounted moments where Alec fainted, and the family was left frightened and unsure of how to help. "It's hard sometimes. But hopefully we're in the hardest, but tail end of it," Hilaria said, offering a glimmer of hope that things might improve.

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Heartbreaking Details of Alec's Battle with PTSD

The shooting had a significant impact on Alec's mental health, leading to a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

According to Daily Mail, Hilaria reflected on how Alec's mental decline was evident to those close to him. "Everyone who is close to Alec has seen his mental health decline," she shared.

Alec admitted that the past year was challenging. He often found himself unable to get out of bed, which was uncharacteristic of him. "There were times I'd lay in bed, and I'd just go, 'I can't get up,'" he said.

Despite the overwhelming darkness, Hilaria and Alec have tried to focus on their family, particularly their seven children.

Hilaria acknowledged the unique nature of their family's struggles but also pointed out that every family experiences difficult times.

"All we can do is do our best and try and make our kids happy," she said. Alec echoed her sentiment, revealing that his children and wife have been his pillars of support during this dark period. "I honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you and our kids," Alec said, turning to Hilaria.

In an emotional conversation, Hilaria also spoke about the pain of losing Halyna Hutchins. "Halyna lost her life in the most unthinkable tragedy," she remarked. "A son lost his mom. We're going to feel and carry this pain forever."

Alec, visibly affected, admitted that the entire experience still felt surreal. "This has just been surreal, I mean I can't even believe that we're going through this," he said.