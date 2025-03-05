Kate Middleton is reportedly making sure none of her three children feel like a lesser royal as they go through a life in the spotlight of the monarchy — especially the two youngest, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales faces the difficult task of combining tradition with a contemporary, engaged parenting style. Raised away from royal circles, her perspective is different from what her husband, Prince William, has known all his life—the burden of royal expectations.

An insider close to the royal family revealed Kate is "deeply conscious" of the emotional damage done to Prince Harry with the label of the so-called "spare" and will not let history repeat itself.

Although the royal couple adheres to some traditions, the source said, "They also have the confidence to adapt and embrace a less formal approach when required.

They told Radar Online, "Kate and William put family first and focus on what truly matters—ensuring their children have a fulfilling and balanced upbringing."

Preventing a 'Spare' Complex

Despite the line of succession in which the eldest son inherits the title of monarch, Kate has been determined to ensure that her children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 7, feel equally special.

While George is being groomed for his future kingship, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly careful not to allow that title to be at the expense of his siblings. The source said, "Kate is adamant that George's position does not mean Charlotte and Louis should feel like extras in their own family."

The reason for Kate and Prince William's attitude, however, lies in Harry's own personal experiences, some of which he has shared publicly over the years. The Duke of Sussex wrote in his memoir "Spare" that being the younger brother of the future king meant he always felt in his shadow and an afterthought.

"My half of the room was far smaller, less luxurious. I never asked why. I didn't care. But I also didn't need to ask," Harry wrote of his upbringing at Kensington Palace.

Harry has indicated that one of Prince William's children could one day be faced with the same cutting challenges that he was. In a previous interview with journalist Bryony Gordon, he said, "Though William and I have talked about it, once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility."

"I know that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts. It worries me."

However, those close to the Prince and Princess of Wales say Kate is already taking steps to make sure it doesn't happen. Giving all three of their children an equal sense of self-worth is how the couple wants to change the royal narrative for future generations.

A Well-Rounded Future for the Children of Wales

Although royal duty is an unenviable burden for Prince George, Kate and William have reportedly tried to instill a sense of individualism and a focus on personal development in all three of their children.

The couple reportedly urges Charlotte and Louis to forge their interests as opportunities to take over the popular monarchy and ensure they have a solid motive beyond their titles.

"Kate's parenting philosophy is about giving all three children a sense of importance and belonging," the source added. "She wants them to grow up feeling secure, loved, and able to carve out their own identities, rather than being defined by their place in the line of succession."