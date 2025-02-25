Jason Knauf, a former royal aide who worked closely with Prince William and Prince Harry, discussed the brothers' ongoing strained relationship in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia on February 23.

Knauf, who served as a communications secretary for both brothers and their wives, acknowledged the difficult public nature of the rift but stressed that Prince William had chosen to keep his feelings private.

According to US Magazine, he emphasized the challenge it has been for those close to the brothers, adding, "It's been hard and sad, especially for all of us who know both of them."

Knauf, who also worked as the chief executive of William and Kate's Royal Foundation before stepping down in 2021, recalled his close working relationship with Harry and Meghan, especially highlighting their "amazing, magical experience" during the couple's 2018 wedding.

Despite the brothers' growing distance, Knauf wished Harry and Meghan, who now live in California with their children Archie and Lilibet, "absolutely all the best with their lovely family."

In this 60 Minutes look at Prince William as the future King, Jason Knauf makes his wonderful tv debut. The man who kept all the receipts that proved Meghan and Harry not only lie a lot, they are also the ones leaking to the press constantly. pic.twitter.com/YK2Rf2DOTg — Prince & Princess of Wales (@TribesBritannia) February 23, 2025

Why Prince William and Prince Harry's Relationship Still Strained in 2024

The rift between Prince William, 42, and Prince Harry, 40, began in 2016, reportedly when William expressed concern over the speed of Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle.

The tension became public in 2020 when Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from their royal roles.

Since then, their interactions have been limited. The brothers presented a united front briefly in September 2022 when they met mourners outside Windsor Castle after Queen Elizabeth's death.

However, reports from 2024 suggest that Harry's attempts to reconnect with both his father, King Charles, and William have been unsuccessful, with calls and letters going unanswered, People said.

Knauf also addressed questions about Harry's future role within the royal family, particularly when Prince William ascends the throne.

While Knauf refrained from speculating, he did acknowledge that the brothers had achieved a lot together and that "none of that can ever be taken away." His words echoed the sentiment of royal insiders who have noted the long-lasting impact of their shared history.

Reflecting on personal moments, Knauf shared how Prince William dealt with the emotional news of both his wife, Kate Middleton, and father, King Charles, being diagnosed with cancer last year.

He recalled the phone call in which William learned of Kate's diagnosis, describing it as "absolutely awful." This, coupled with online conspiracy theories regarding Kate's illness, made the situation even more challenging for the Prince of Wales.