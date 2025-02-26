British royalties Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised commuters and locals on Wednesday during their recent visit to Wales after they were spotted taking the train.

Fellow passengers were stunned to see the royal couple walking along the train platform, with Kate turning to wave at onlookers while dressed in a vibrant red coat before boarding the public transportation headed to Cardiff. Their decision to take the train is a significant departure from their usual choice of royal motorcades or helicopters for royal engagements.

After arriving in Cardiff, the Prince and Princess of Wales stopped by The Welsh Cake Shop, a local bakery in Pontypridd. Theresa Conner, the shop owner, taught them how to make the cakes themselves.

"Apparently, Kate is a very keen baker with [her children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6], and she is going to try her hand and make some with us," Conner told PEOPLE ahead of the royals' visit.

Prince William, sporting flour on his sweater sleeve, joked about his baking skills, crediting Mary Berry for teaching him "everything I need to know." The couple's efforts were praised by Madison Conner, daughter of the shop owner, who described their cakes as "perfect" and "bangin.'"

They also stopped by The Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland, an open space for community gardening, woodworking, and weaving. The market is home to local business owners and community members who were impacted by flooding caused by Storms Bert and Darragh in late 2024. Following the flooding, the market became overgrown and full of debris.

Furthermore, Prince William and Kate visited Fountain Cafe, where they sat down with market traders and business owners to hear firsthand accounts of how the floods affected their livelihoods.

This engagement marks the couple's second joint public appearance of the year and is particularly significant as it's their first outside of England since Kate completed her cancer treatment in 2024. The Princess announced her remission in January 2025.