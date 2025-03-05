HBO's hit series "The Last of Us" is expanding its cast for its highly anticipated second season, which is set to premiere on April 13.

Six new actors from other popular franchises have joined the ensemble. Joe Pantoliano, known for his roles in "The Matrix" and "Memento," will play Eugene Linden, a character from "The Last of Us Part II" video game. Eugene originally exists as a minor character, having been introduced in the game only as Ellie and Dina's pot-smoking friend. However, he is expected to get a bit more screen time in the TV adaptation.

"I get excited when I see these opportunities," Showrunner Neil Druckmann said. "The story we told [in the game] was somewhat superficial. The way this character comes in really gets to the heart of Joel and Ellie and their relationship."

Alanna Ubach, recognized for her work in "Euphoria" and "Bombshell," has been cast as Hanrahan, a new character created specifically for the show. The cast additions also include Ben Ahlers ("The Gilded Age") as Burton, Hettienne Park ("Hannibal") as Elise Park, Robert John Burke ("RoboCop 3") as Seth, and Noah Lamanna ("Star Trek: Strange New Worlds") as Kat.

Burke and Lamanna will portray characters from the game, while Ahlers and Park will take on roles created for the series.

Read more: Saturday Night Live Debuts New Elon Musk Impersonator as It Mocks Trump Zelensky White House Meeting

The new cast members join returning stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, along with previously announced additions Isabela Merced as Dina, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, and Gabriel Luna as Tommy.

Fans of the series can expect the second season to delve deeper into the events of "The Last of Us Part II." The showrunners have hinted that the game's story might be spread across multiple seasons, suggesting a more expansive adaptation than initially anticipated.

HBO officially renewed the series for a second season in January 2023. The studio has yet to announce any plans beyond the second installment.