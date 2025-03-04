Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, appeared to take a veiled swipe at her former royal life in her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which premiered on Tuesday.

In the show's finale, Meghan raises a toast to her loved ones, expressing enthusiasm for her "new chapter" and the creativity she's "missed so much." Some interpret this statement as a subtle critique of the constraints she faced as a working royal, which forced her to abandon her acting career and her former lifestyle brand, The Tig.

"This feels like a new chapter that I'm so excited that I get to share, and I've learned so much from all of you," she said. "All of this is part of that creativity that I've missed so much."

Meghan later raised her glass, shouting, "Cheers, guys!" Her husband, Prince Harry, also raised his glass.

Apart from the subtle swipe, Meghan also discussed personal growth and healing in the series, referencing Kintsugi—the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery—as a metaphor for her difficult time within the royal family. She was once referred to as the "Duchess of Difficult" after struggling to connect with palace personnel.

Additionally, Meghan was subject to intense public scrutiny and what many considered racist coverage by the media. For instance, the Daily Mail published an article with the title "Harry's girl is (almost) straight outta Compton" at the start of their relationship. The subhead of the article also read, "Gang-scarred home of her mother revealed - so will he be dropping by for tea?"

"With Love, Meghan" marks the actress's most independent project since stepping back from royal duties in 2020. It also coincides with the launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which will offer products ranging from jams to home goods. The series features appearances from notable figures such as Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi, and Alice Waters.