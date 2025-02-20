Fans can now mark their calendars, as HBO has officially announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated second season of its hit series, The Last of Us.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), HBO revealed it will be premiering the second season of "The Last of Us" on April 13 at 9 p.m. ET. The release date comes alongside three striking new character posters featuring Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and the show's tagline "Every path has a price."

The second season will include seven episodes, which are two fewer than the first season. The show will be available to stream on Max at the same time it airs on HBO.

What Will the Second Season Be About?

A video game of the same name will inspire the newest installation. It is set five years after the events of the first season and picks up from their time living with Joel's brother Tommy on their commune. The show is expected to explore how the strained relationship between Joel and Ellie stemmed from the former's actions at the end of the first season.

In addition to their strained relationship, the show is expected to introduce new factions, such as those in the video game, the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), and the Seraphites. A crucial new character, Abby Anderson, will also be introduced in the second season.

Will the Second Season Cover All the Events in the Video Game?

It is unclear how much of the events in the game "The Last of Us 2" will be covered in the TV series's second installation. HBO executive Francesca Orsi previously told Deadline that they expect the series to span four seasons, which could mean only a fraction of the second game will be featured in Season 2.

"We don't have a complete or final plan, but I think it's looking like four seasons. I wouldn't want to confirm that, but it's looking like this season and then two more seasons after this, and we're done," she said.

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who developed the video game, will write and produce the second season.