Kai Cenat did not take the comparisons to Kevin Hart kindly.

The famed streamer appeared on 'First Take' with Stephen A. Smith where Cenat and smith engaged in a heat confrontation that resulted in them talking over top of each other on television.

While on the show, Cenat asked Smith about his basketball skills and proposed that he and Smith face off in a battle of the basketball skills. Cent was asked to give a basketball comparison for himself and that was with Smith took the time to slam the streamer for his short, 5'4, height.

Smith interjected into the conversation by comparing Cenat to Kevin Hart, who is also notoriously shorter in height and stands at 5'5, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cenat did not take the comparison lightly and slammed Hart in the process of responding to Smith.

"You just compared me to that little leprechaun?" he asked the host.

"Kevin is past his time. If we talking comparison, I'm going to be completely honest, some people give me Allen Iverson," Cenat said.

Smith took the time then to bash Cenat again.

"You're just making the case even more that you're comparable to Kevin Hart," Smith interjected.

Cenat offered proof of his basketball skills by saying that he had "highlights" before the clip cut out.

Kai Cenat responded to Stephen A. Smith comparing him to Kevin Hart

Cenat frequently incorporates basketball into his content, whether through pickup games, collaborations with NBA players, or humorous takes on the sport. He has played alongside professionals at events and often streams 'NBA 2K.'

Hart has remained quiet after the heated exchange.