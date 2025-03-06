Charli XCX could have landed her next big role.

The music superstar took over 2024 with her album 'Brat' and the subsequent movement of "Brat Summer," but now she has turned her attention to acting and may have landed a major role.

A new report from Deadline posted on March 6 claim that Charli is being eyed by Greta Gerwig for her adaptation of 'Narnia' that is set to arrive on Netflix. The outlet claims that Charli is one of the top choices to play a "key role" in the movie and that negotiations for her to be in the film have been ongoing for some time.

However, Deadline noted that nothing is set in stone at the moment and that the role that Charli is being eyed for has not been revealed. They went on to share that their ideal role for Charli in the movie would be The White Witch.

Read more: Taylor Swift Reportedly Cuts Ties With Blake Lively Amid Legal Drama Involving Justin Baldoni

The retelling of 'Narnia' was announced in 2018 and Gerwig was then brought on board for the project in 2020 to direct it. So far, little is known about the project as it is still in the early days and details are scant.

Charli began with voice roles in animated features such as 'The Angry Birds Movie' in 2016 and moved on to voice Willow in 'Ugly Dolls' in 2019. In 2022, she made a cameo appearance as herself in the television series 'Gossip Girl,' specifically in the episode titled "One Flew Over the Cuck's Nest."

She is set to appear in 'I Want Your Sex,' an erotic thriller directed by Gregg Araki, alongside Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman. Charli has also joined the ensemble cast of 'Sacrifice,' directed by Romain Gavras, Pitchfork reports. Additionally, she is involved in 'Faces of Death' and '100 Nights of Hero.'